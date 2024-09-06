Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (VAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has raised its dividend payment by an average of 75.5% annually over the last three years. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to earn $7.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $73.11 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $68.34 and a 1 year high of $108.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.81.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.89). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $106.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

