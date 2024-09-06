Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.0% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $422,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,167,931 shares of company stock valued at $531,284,982 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.88.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MA traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $479.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,183. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $455.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.53. The firm has a market cap of $445.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

