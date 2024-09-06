Matthew C. Banks Sells 208 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $13,393.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,264 shares in the company, valued at $467,728.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Roku Stock Up 5.0 %

ROKU traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,950,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,549. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.60.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Roku by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roku by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 835.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.41.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

