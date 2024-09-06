MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Director Sells $118,174.99 in Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) Director Stanley C. Erck sold 29,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $118,174.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 269,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,398.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MaxCyte Stock Up 1.5 %

MXCT opened at $3.96 on Friday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $415.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 77.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MaxCyte

About MaxCyte

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXCT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MaxCyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MaxCyte by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 65.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 20.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.