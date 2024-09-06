Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 533 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,398,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,349,000 after purchasing an additional 183,234 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 83.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,709,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,872 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,268,000 after purchasing an additional 137,169 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,402,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,629,000 after acquiring an additional 153,490 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,081,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,960,000 after acquiring an additional 474,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

