Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,468 Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 47.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the first quarter worth $60,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 29.4% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 13.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WIT. Nomura Securities raised shares of Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 15.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

