Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.09, for a total value of $205,036.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,278.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.09, for a total value of $205,036.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,278.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.23, for a total value of $280,575.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,962,563.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,300 shares of company stock valued at $44,194,544 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ANET opened at $328.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $343.81 and a 200 day moving average of $310.31. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.25 and a 12 month high of $376.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

