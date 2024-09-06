Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $109.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.76. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $110.63.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

