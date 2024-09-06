Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Invests $222,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $26.23 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.