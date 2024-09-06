Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 616 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 16,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $107.17 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.95.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 182.71% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,138.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,246,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at $107,400,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035,138.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,902,278 shares of company stock worth $942,086,320 in the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

