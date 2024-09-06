Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. DORVAL Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,845,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $225.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.96. The stock has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $236.96.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

