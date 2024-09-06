Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 682 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.35. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

