McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $6,612,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,180,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $350,157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,995 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $288.54 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $302.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.93. The company has a market capitalization of $207.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.89.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

