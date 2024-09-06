MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 107 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.13.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $202.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.