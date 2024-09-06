MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 107 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $287.93 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.93.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

