MCF Advisors LLC Has $223,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

MCF Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,826,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,457,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 141.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,991,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,077 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,325,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,309,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,847,000 after purchasing an additional 957,270 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 2.2 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $80.96.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,857.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

