MCF Advisors LLC Has $779,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 170.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $208.40 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.66.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

