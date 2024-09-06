MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 170 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Progressive by 119.6% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $249.51 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $133.51 and a 12-month high of $254.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $639,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,453 shares in the company, valued at $6,808,963.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,453 shares in the company, valued at $6,808,963.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,354 shares of company stock worth $33,502,680 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.24.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

