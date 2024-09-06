MCF Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 463,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $33,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

IEFA stock opened at $75.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.71.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

