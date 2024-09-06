MCF Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.5% of MCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,266,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,037,000 after buying an additional 553,952 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 78,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PG opened at $175.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $176.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $414.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.79.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

