MCF Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MCF Advisors LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,935 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Intel by 65.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 71,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 29,040 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 2.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.76. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

