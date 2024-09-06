Metahero (HERO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.01 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $17.12 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

