Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.19 and last traded at $10.25. 26,634 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 221,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTAL. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Metals Acquisition from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Metals Acquisition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTAL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $278,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Metals Acquisition by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,919,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after purchasing an additional 675,340 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Metals Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Metals Acquisition by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

