Michael S. Keim Sells 400 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Stock

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) COO Michael S. Keim sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $11,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,078.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Univest Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Univest Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $816.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $120.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get Our Latest Report on Univest Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univest Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 212.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Univest Financial by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Univest Financial by 11,533.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.