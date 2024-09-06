Michael Willem Waters Sells 4,218 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $30,200.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,692.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Willem Waters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Michael Willem Waters sold 6,053 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $49,271.42.

TDOC opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.90. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $23.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $642.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.34 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

