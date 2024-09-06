MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Up 4.4%

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.68. 131,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 547,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 3.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

