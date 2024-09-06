MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Up 4.4%

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.68. 131,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 547,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.
MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 3.7 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71.
About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Who Will Come Out on Top in the Chinese Coffee Wars?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Zscaler: A Heavily Downgraded Stock With Big Upside Potential
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Why Trevi Therapeutics Could Be a Triple-Bagger Biotech Stock
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.