MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Shares Up 3.1%

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.59 and last traded at $18.59. 38,475 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 68,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 5.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

