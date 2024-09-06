Mina (MINA) One Day Volume Hits $11.96 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Mina has a total market cap of $462.88 million and $11.96 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,184,399,741 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,903,922 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

