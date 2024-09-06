MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) PT Lowered to $27.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MINISO Group Stock Down 5.3 %

MINISO Group stock opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. MINISO Group has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

MINISO Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MINISO Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNSO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 3,098.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

