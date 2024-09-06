Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock Position Increased by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,143,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,215,000 after buying an additional 436,060 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,320,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,086,000 after buying an additional 123,894 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,678,000 after buying an additional 107,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

MOH opened at $331.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $323.75 and a 200-day moving average of $347.44. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $282.96 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,583.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,583.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

