Monero Trading 4.7% Higher This Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $171.62 or 0.00302230 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $52.01 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monero has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,785.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.36 or 0.00550070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00009792 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00116012 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00031403 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00038360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00081882 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

