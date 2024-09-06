Moon Tropica (CAH) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.27 Million

Moon Tropica (CAH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Moon Tropica token can currently be bought for about $7.47 or 0.00013910 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moon Tropica has a market cap of $18.27 million and $116,032.99 worth of Moon Tropica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moon Tropica has traded down 23.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000099 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Moon Tropica Profile

Moon Tropica’s launch date was December 11th, 2022. Moon Tropica’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,446,502 tokens. Moon Tropica’s official website is moontropica.com. Moon Tropica’s official Twitter account is @moontropica. The official message board for Moon Tropica is blog.moontropica.com.

Buying and Selling Moon Tropica

According to CryptoCompare, “Moon Tropica (CAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Moon Tropica has a current supply of 3,500,000 with 2,236,269 in circulation. The last known price of Moon Tropica is 7.7450836 USD and is down -9.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $68,594.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moontropica.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moon Tropica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moon Tropica should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moon Tropica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

