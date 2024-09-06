Mount Logan Capital Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (TSE:MAR)

Mount Logan Capital Inc. (TSE:MAR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Mount Logan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 4th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year.

Mount Logan Capital Price Performance

Mount Logan Capital has a 1 year low of C$0.36 and a 1 year high of C$0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.21 million and a P/E ratio of -20.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.52.

About Mount Logan Capital

Marret Resource Corp. focuses on natural resource lending activities in Canada. The company engages in investing in public and private debt securities of companies in various natural resource sectors comprising energy, base and precious metals, and other commodities, as well as companies involved in exploration and development activities.

