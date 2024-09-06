Movado Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Movado Group has a payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Movado Group Stock Down 14.7 %

NYSE:MOV opened at $19.27 on Friday. Movado Group has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.88. The company has a market cap of $427.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Movado Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Movado Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michelle Kennedy sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $32,432.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

