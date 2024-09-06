MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 31000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

MTB Metals Trading Down 20.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.

MTB Metals Company Profile

MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.

