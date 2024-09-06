Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Shares Gap Down to $19.94

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.94, but opened at $19.53. Mueller Water Products shares last traded at $19.97, with a volume of 43,526 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MWA. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.82.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Christine Ortiz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $175,472.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,898.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider J Scott Hall sold 102,025 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $1,993,568.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,630,326.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Ortiz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $175,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,898.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,869 shares of company stock worth $5,141,842. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 610,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after buying an additional 10,291 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,818,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,191,000 after acquiring an additional 17,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.