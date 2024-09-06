N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $232.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.28. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $234.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

