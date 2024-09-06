N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cosner Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

JPME stock opened at $101.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.95. The stock has a market cap of $387.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.87. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $79.21 and a one year high of $103.40.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.