N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,840.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 937,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,098,000 after buying an additional 927,271 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 385.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,973,000 after acquiring an additional 383,429 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 898,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,337,000 after acquiring an additional 294,186 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,059,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,087,000 after purchasing an additional 126,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,140,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,728,000 after purchasing an additional 111,042 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $103.49 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

