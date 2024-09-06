N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $9.19 Million Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,854 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned 1.21% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $9,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $12,722,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 305.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 137,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 103,603 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,208,000. Cyr Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,182,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,974,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,419,000 after buying an additional 46,281 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWX stock opened at $58.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.28. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a one year low of $50.78 and a one year high of $59.87. The firm has a market cap of $761.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Further Reading

