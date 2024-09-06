N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.24% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCPB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,561,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 371,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 98,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2,888.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JCPB opened at $48.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2049 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

