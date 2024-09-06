N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,003 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $225.68 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.96.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

