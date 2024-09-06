N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 118,554 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118,554 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,518,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,790 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,353,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,922 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130,142 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $951,150,000 after buying an additional 244,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,611,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,626,000 after buying an additional 635,269 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

