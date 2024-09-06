N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,208 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 16,449 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

