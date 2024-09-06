N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 17,231 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,231 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.8% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Valley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,849,000. EQ LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $503,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SPEM stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average of $37.26.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

