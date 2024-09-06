N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 327 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vance Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $61.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

