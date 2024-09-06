Nano One Materials (TSX:NANO) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Nano One Materials Corp. (TSX:NANO – Get Free Report) were up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.76. Approximately 124,268 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 237,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Nano One Materials Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 23.85 and a quick ratio of 23.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.49. The stock has a market cap of C$72.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85.

About Nano One Materials

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

