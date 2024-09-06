NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) Announces Final Dividend of $0.01

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Sunday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is an increase from NAOS Small Cap Opportunities’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.54, a quick ratio of 183.84 and a current ratio of 3.09.

