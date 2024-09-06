Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 202,492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 431,149 shares.The stock last traded at $35.06 and had previously closed at $34.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSSC. DA Davidson raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.28.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $50.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 3,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $156,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $843,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

