Natalia Mirgorodskaya Sells 5,000 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $205,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,231.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,080 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $83,241.60.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,264 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $48,487.04.

Upstart Trading Down 1.7 %

Upstart stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,863,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,491,201. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 2.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The business had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 80.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Upstart by 144.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

